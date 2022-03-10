B.C. long-term care visitor restrictions returning to pre-Omicron state next week, officials say

Visitation restrictions in B.C. long-term care homes are being eased next week, the province's top doctor announced Thursday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province plans to return to the visitation rules that were in place before the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

The change will take effect on March 18, Henry said, noting that the goal is to increase opportunities for visitation and socialization for residents of long-term care homes.

Before B.C. tightened its restrictions on Jan. 1, the province was allowing social visits for long-term care residents. Residents were allowed to see multiple visitors at the same time, and to visit family members without masks.

Visitors were required to be fully vaccinated, however, and had to take a rapid test for COVID-19 before beginning their visit.

Those two requirements - vaccination and rapid testing - will remain in place after March 18, Henry said Thursday.

She also noted that individual long-term care homes may have staff limitations and other challenges that make allowing visits more difficult. She said care home operators should be reaching out to residents' family members over the coming week to communicate their specific needs and availability for visitation.

"What I'm asking for is patience," Henry said.

Some of the considerations long-term care homes may ask visitors to take could include scheduling visits in advance or spacing them out, the provincial health officer said.

Henry announced the changes at a news conference Thursday afternoon, during which she also announced the end dates for B.C.'s indoor mask mandate and its vaccine passport program.

Long-term care and assisted-living facilities have been the site of many of B.C.'s nearly 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, there were 15 ongoing outbreaks of the coronavirus in health-care facilities in the province, most of them in long-term care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.