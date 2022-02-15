B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, but vaccine passport to stay

Packed stadiums, indoor weddings, nightclubbing and big family gatherings are returning to British Columbia.

Health officials have announced they're lifting several of the province's COVID-19 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, allowing many activities that have been off-limits since December – and in some cases, much longer.

Bars and nightclubs will reopen, with patrons dancing and mingling between tables. Organized events such as wedding and funeral receptions will be moving back indoors. And all of those businesses and venues will be operating at full capacity, along with movie theatres, arts venues and sports arenas.

Officials are also lifting all limits on household gatherings – allowing hosting at home to "return to normal," according to the government's plans.

Masks will still be mandatory at indoor public spaces and proof of vaccination will continue to be required for many discretionary activities. Even those measures, considered cornerstones of the province's COVID-19 mitigation strategy, are scheduled to be reviewed in mid-March, and again in April.

