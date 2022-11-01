B.C. landowners lose bids to retain farm status after inspections reveal little-to-no agricultural activity
A pair of property owners in B.C. have lost their bids to have their land classified as farms after inspections revealed little-to-no agricultural activity was actually taking place.
The province's Property Assessment Appeal Board, in separate decisions posted online last week, noted that there is a financial benefit to having a property classified as a farm.
"If land is classified as farm, it is not assessed at its actual (or fair market) value but, rather, the land is valued and assessed in accordance with the provisions of the Land Values for Farm Land Regulation," the board wrote.
"These prescribed values commonly result in a significant decrease in the land value assessment relative to what would otherwise be the land’s fair market value, and in turn, a significant reduction in property taxes. That being the case, the Board has repeatedly stressed that the burden is on the property owner to strictly comply with the regulatory requirements governing farm classification."
THE LANGLEY PROPERTY
In the first case that came before the board, Wilhelm Verheyden was appealing the classification of his 9.79-acre parcel of land as a mix of business and residential, and the assessed value of $3,554,000.
Until 2021, the board said, the property had been classified as a farm "based on its asserted use as a trout farm." But the assessor found that the licence to operate a trout farm had lapsed a decade ago.
"Notwithstanding this lack of lawful operating authority, the appellant continued to assert that he was operating a trout farm, reporting income to the assessor associated with that trout farm operation in 2014, 2016 and 2018," the decision reads.
Upon inspection, the assessor confirmed that there was no operating trout farm.
However, Verheyden maintained that the land – on which there are "two dwellings, and a barn that is used for non-farm purposes" – was currently operating as a nursery.
The board's decision noted if and when Verheyden decided to change the "fundamental nature of his intended farm operation" he would have been required to re-apply for farm designation. It also says he did do this eventually, but that the application was rejected.
The board said that a site visit found a few hundred plants and trees in pots and planters on the property, but ultimately that there was "no active nursery operation."
The board found that the property was likely being used by Verheyden's son, who operates a landscaping company, as a "temporary storage facility for plants and trees"
THE BOWEN ISLAND PROPERTY
In the second case, Jose Claudio Barron was appealing the classification of a 46-acre "essentially vacant land parcel" on Bowen Island that had been assessed as a residential property with a value of $1,453,000.
In 2014, according to the board, Barron successfully applied to have the land classified as a farm that would grow trees, herbs and vegetables. While an inspection the following year revealed a "high mortality of the plantings" it continued to be classified as a developing farm.
A 2021 inspection of the property, however, found "no legitimate farming activity is currently being undertaken."
The first issue identified was access. The assessor reported to the board that there is no road leading to the property and that it was not serviced by water or utilities. Getting to the piece of land, the decision said, involved a challenging trek.
"In order to access the property, the assessor undertook what he characterized as a 30 to 60+ minute hike, depending on the individual’s fitness, that 'can only be accomplished on foot with some sections requiring assisting hands due to the steep terrain and obstacles,' and it required a ‘laboured effort (due to) strenuous elevation change(s).'"
While Barron said he uses another more easily navigable route to access his land, the board said it was nevertheless too challenging to be "viable" access for a farm.
The board also found that the land itself was not viable for farming, despite Barron's submission that “a large portion of this property produces Christmas trees, organic herbs, fruit, potatoes and garlic.”
While there was some evidence of planting and a fair bit of wild vegetation, nothing was being grown at a "commercially viable level," according to the board.
"I am satisfied that this property does not presently qualify – if it ever did – to be classified as a farm," the chair of the board's panel concluded.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in Canada
Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican cop
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers about power struggles, protest origins
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. From descriptions of a 'power struggle' between various factions, to the role TikTok played in sparking the cross-Canada convoys, here's some key moments from Tuesday's testimony.
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker said he was on a 'suicide mission': court filing
The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a 'suicide mission' and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
Vancouver Island
-
2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought
West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week. Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.
-
'Overjoyed': Missing Victoria cat found months later in Nanaimo, B.C.
Staff at the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo are calling the discovery of a missing cat from Victoria in the Harbour City a "miracle."
-
Police search for suspect after $11K in cash stolen from Oak Bay business
Police are investigating after approximately $11,000 in cash was stolen from a business in Oak Bay, B.C.
Calgary
-
CCTV photos released after violent group assault leaves woman unconscious
Calgary police have released photos of six people believed to have information about a group assault last month that left a woman unconscious and badly beaten.
-
More work to be done preventing bear conflicts in Calgary, city councillors say
More needs to be done to prevent conflicts with bears around city limits, say some city councillors after four black bears were put down by the province over the weekend.
-
Calgary police stop 2 drivers travelling at least 50 km/h over speed limit
One of the drivers was doing 173 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, police say.
Edmonton
-
Days after being released from jail, violent offender rearrested
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested. On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail. On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27.
-
Alberta NDP says B.C. doctor deal a wake-up call to Smith to knock off pseudo-science
Alberta's Opposition NDP leader says a proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wake-up call to Premier Danielle Smith to knock off the pseudo-science and put down the wrecking ball aimed at the province's health system.
-
This 100-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store
Police are on the lookout for a pair of robbers after a hundred-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store.
Toronto
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Ontario man gets $4,700 water bill after not getting one for 6 months
A Vaughan, Ont. man said he didn't get a water bill for six months, and when he did it was for $4,700.
-
Blue Jays first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister announces three measures to deal with ER overcrowding
Faced with overflowing emergency rooms across Quebec, the government is launching three key measures that will be implemented in the coming days and weeks.
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: report
The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital's emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are 'extremely worrying,' both for the health-care professionals and the patients.
-
PQ, QS members can be thrown out of Quebec legislature for refusing to swear oath to King: Speaker
Refusing to swear an oath to the King is going to cost some Quebec MNAs their seat in the national assembly, according to a ruling from the Speaker of the legislature.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is advising parents to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving reports of THC candy being found inside some candy bags.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Scott Gillingham to be sworn in as Winnipeg's mayor
Scott Gillingham will officially become Winnipeg’s mayor on Tuesday.
-
Front-end loader intentionally crashed into Winnipeg convenience store: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a front-end loader intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Main Street on Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
Regina
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
-
Riders fire OC Jason Maas; Dickenson and O'Day returning for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that offensive coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties.
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies
A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.
-
Murder charge reinstated against Adam Drake in 2016 homicide of Tyler Keizer
The man accused of killing Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay is once again facing a murder charge in connection with a homicide in 2016.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
London
-
King’s University College mourns two students killed in Highway 401 crash near Kitchener
King’s University College in London, Ont. is mourning on Tuesday after it was learned that the two people who died in yesterday’s crash on Highway 401 were international students from China, the school announced on Tuesday.
-
'Life sentence with no parole eligibility for 17 years': Chad Reu-Waters sentenced in body in freezer case
For 17 years Chad Reu-Waters, 48, of Jarvis, Ont. concealed the dead body of his former business partner in a freezer. On Tuesday morning, he was sentenced to life in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder, and is not eligible for parole for 17 years.
-
London's Deputy Police Chief tenders resignation
London’s Deputy Police Chief has announced his resignation. A release from the Police Services Board said Stu Betts has been appointed Chief of Police of the Peterborough Police Service.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Interim president takes the helm at embattled Laurentian University
Dr. Tammy Eger has been named interim president at Laurentian University, with Dr. Robert Hache stepping down from the role following the university’s insolvency process.
-
Union rally in North Bay opposes back-to-work legislation for education workers
More than 30 union members, education workers and supporters rallied in North Bay on Tuesday afternoon outside Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli's office.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
-
96 per cent of Waterloo Child-Care centres opt-in for $10-a-day child-care
Ninety-six per cent of Waterloo region child-care providers have opted-in to $10-a-day child-care but Nov. 1 is the deadline.