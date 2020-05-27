VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that a critical test in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has been met, and the extradition process will continue.

In her 23-page decision, released Wednesday morning, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes indicated that taken as a whole, the Huawei's chief financial officer alleged crimes would also constitute a crime in Canada, a principle known as "double criminality." Read the full decision below.

In the closely watched ruling, Holmes wrote that U.S. trade sanctions on Iran can be considered as context to understand Meng's alleged fraud, without being an "intrinsic part" of the conduct.

"The effects of the U.S. sanctions may properly play a role in the double criminality analysis as part of the background or context against which the alleged conduct is examined," Holmes wrote.

Meng is charged with bank and wire fraud in the U.S. for allegedly misrepresenting Huawei's relationship with a subsidiary doing business in Iran to HSBC., which U.S. authorities later allege processed financial transactions that violated U.S. sanctions.

She and Huawei deny the charges.

Her lawyers have argued that because Canada didn't have sanctions on Iran, the bank wouldn't have been placed at risk, there could not have been fraud, and thus there would be no crime in Canada.

But Justice Holmes did not agree with their argument.

She wrote that Meng's defence team would have each element of her conduct imported and considered on its own in Canada, but by doing so "the approach loses sight of their overall effect, and thus of the 'essence' of the alleged conduct."

"Ms. Meng's approach to the double criminality analysis would seriously limit Canada's ability to fulfill its international obligations in the extradition context for fraud and other economic crimes." Holmes wrote.

Meng and her lawyers are scheduled to appear in B.C. Supreme Court to discuss next steps.

