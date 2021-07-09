VANCOUVER -- The unemployment rate dropped slightly in June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifting in the province.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 6.6 per cent in June, down from May's rate of seven per cent. The month before that, the unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent.

The latest job figures may be a reflection of B.C.'s COVID-19 recovery. Some restrictions were lifted on May 25 and more were taken away on June 15. The most recent labour force survey took place between June 13 and June 19.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate also dropped slightly, falling to 7.8 per cent from 8.2.

More locally, two B.C. cities saw increases in their unemployment rates.

Kelowna's rate rose from 5.8 per cent to 6.3 in June. Abbotsford-Mission's increased slightly from 5.6 to 5.7.

Meanwhile, Vancouver's rate stayed steady at 7.5 per cent. Victoria, however, saw its rate drop nearly a full percentage point from 6.3 per cent to 5.4.

When the pandemic first hit last year, the unemployment rate rose significantly in the province, reaching a high of 13.4 per cent in May. At the time, officials connected that high figure to economic slowdown from the province's COVID-19 response, and it gradually decreased as businesses reopened in the spring and summer.

Daily COVID-19 case counts have declined dramatically in B.C., and the latest unemployment figures from June 13 to 19 were when the rolling seven-day average ranged between 120 to 100. As of Thursday, it had fallen to 41.