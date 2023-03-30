B.C. introduces ‘unexplained wealth orders’ to target money laundering, organized crime

British Columbia has expanded legislation to crack down on organized crime assets, through a tool called unexplained wealth orders.

At a news conference Thursday, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said if there is suspicion of unlawful activity, these orders will require people to explain how they acquired their assets.

He added the orders are a tool that will assist the province with investigating common money laundering techniques, such as hiding assets with family members.

“Too many people are recruited into organized crime with dreams of exotic cars, fancy homes, and a glamorous lifestyle. It is anything but,” Farnworth said.

The amendment was made to the Civil Forfeiture Act, which became law in 2016. Other amendments include making it easier to access information from public bodies and organizations such as real estate boards, targeting the illegal cannabis market, eliminating the limitation period on forfeiture proceedings, and making it easier to target financed vehicles.

Farnworth said these amendments will make it more difficult “for criminals to bank on their illicit assets.”

According to the province, in order to get an unexplained wealth order, the court must agree there is reason to suspect the person or organization is engaged in unlawful activity, or is a politically exposed foreign person.

The person must also hold assets in B.C. worth at least $75,000, that can not be explained by lawfu lemployment or activity.

The amendments are based on recommendations from the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, which released its recommendations in June 2022.

“It is heartening to hear that this is being done. I believe (these orders) will prove a powerful and effective tool in combating and deterring money laundering and financial crime,” said Brock Martland, senior counsel to the Cullen Commission in a news release Thursday.

The changes are expected to come into effect in 2025.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and The Canadian Press