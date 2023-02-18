B.C. Interior residents asked to look out for 'unique vehicle' involved in catalytic converter thefts

Mounties in the B.C. Interior are asking the public to keep an eye out for a "unique vehicle" they believe has been involved in at least two recent catalytic converter thefts.

Keremeos RCMP said in a news release Friday that they had received reports that the occupants of a "metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan" had been involved in two separate catalytic converter thefts in the community.

Catalytic converters have become a common target for thieves in recent years because they contain precious metals and are relatively easy to remove from the undercarriage of a vehicle using a power saw.

The problem has become so widespread that the B.C. government took notice and tried to crack down on who could legally sell the car parts to scrap-metal dealers in the province.

Police said the Keremeos incidents were reported on Feb. 6 and 7, 10 days before they issued their warning.

Mounties shared two surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, one of which also shows a suspect carrying a piece of equipment.

Three people have been caught on camera inside the vehicle, police said, though they only released the one image showing a single suspect.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for the sedan.

“This vehicle will stand out,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, RCMP media relations officer for the South Okanagan, in the statement.

"We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police. We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to call Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2023-130.