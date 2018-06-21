A Vancouver-area teacher went from answering students' questions to answering Alex Trebek in the form of a question when he appeared on "Jeopardy!" this week.

Ali Hasan, a teacher at Guildford Park Secondary in Surrey, B.C., has won $46,802 in his first two days on the game show.

"That's American," the show's Canuck host joked of the prize, which is the equivalent of about $62,260 north of the border.

In the first episode, he beat out the former champion, an attorney and editor from Washington State, and a student from California. On day two, he emerged the victor over a novelist and teacher from California and an insurance underwriter from Massachusetts.

The resident of New Westminster will try to extend his reign for a third day Thursday night.

At one point, Hasan worried he'd lost it all in final Jeopardy when asked about the sender of a congratulatory telegram in 1948.

But his answer – "Who is Dewey?" – earned him $20,401 and a "Way to go, Ali!" from fellow Canuck Trebek. Hasan was the only contestant to get the right answer on both days' final jeopardies.

On the second day, he answered questions on topics ranging from an Ashton Kutcher reality TV show to the fall of Constantinople.

Trebek asked Hasan about auditioning, and the teacher revealed the questions on the show weren't his only challenge.

"I was supposed to go to Seattle because, you know, it's right next to British Columbia, and I had just gotten my citizenship," the former resident of Bahrain said.

"When I went to the train station, they said they had to check to make sure I was who I said I was. And that took about five hours, and by that time, my train was long gone to Washington."

He ended up auditioning in San Francisco, a decision that so far has paid off.

On the second day, Hasan shared the story behind his daughter's unusual middle name, Titanic.

His wife's godmother was born on the day the ship sank, and her parents decided to commemorate the event. His wife was given the strange moniker, and decided to carry on the tradition when their daughter Frankie was born.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst