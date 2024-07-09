B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
After more than 20 records were broken on Sunday, another 24 fell on Monday and three records were tied, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The oldest record broken for July 8 was in Lytton, where it got as hot as 42.4 C. Previously, the hottest July 8 noted by ECCC was in 1952, when the mercury rose to 39.4 C.
Closer to the coast, Whistler also broke a record on Monday. Preliminary data shows the resort village got up to 35.3 C, beating its 2010 record of 33.5 C.
The record-breaking temperatures led to more than 40 heat warnings across B.C., which remained in place Tuesday morning.
Jennifer Smith, national warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said during a news conference Monday the heat wave was due to a ridge of high pressure over western North America. That high pressure can cause air to sink and dry out, which reduces cloud cover.
"This is the first widespread heat event of the year for Western Canada. The area has had a few hot days so far this year, but Southern B.C., for instance, has had a cool May and June, so residents' bodies are not acclimated to the heat," Smith warned.
Metro Vancouver is expected to see a drop in temperatures starting Wednesday – with a high of 24 C in the forecast for that day – but B.C.'s Interior won't start getting relief from the heat until later in the week. ECCC says temperatures will start to moderate on Thursday, but will generally remain elevated through the rest of the week.
The full list of daily maximum temperature records broken or tied on Monday follows:
- Blue River area: New record of 35.5 C, old record of 34.5 C set in 2015
- Burns Lake area: New record of 32.6 C, old record of 31.8 C set in 2010
- Cache Creek area: New record of 40.7 C, old record of 40.3 C set in 2015
- Campbell River area: New record of 33.4 C, old record of 33 C set in 2010
- Cranbrook area: Tied 2017 record of 35.5 C
- Castlegar area: New record of 38.3 C, old record of 37.4 C set in 1985
- Chetwynd area: New record of 32.4 C, old record of 32.3 C set in 2010
- Dawson Creek area: New record of 30.9 C, old record of 30.8 C set in 2015
- Kamloops area: Tied 2015 record of 38.2 C
- Kelowna area: New record of 37.8 C, old record of 36.5 C set in 2015
- Lillooet area: New record of 40.9 C, old record of 39.6 C set in 2015
- Lytton area: New record of 42.4 C, old record of 39.4 C set in 1952
- Mackenzie area: New record of 31.9 C, old record of 31.7 C set in 2015
- Malahat area: New record of 32.3 C, old record of 30.4 C set in 2010
- Merritt area: New record of 37.9 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 2015
- Nelson area: New record of 36.4 C, old record of 35.7 C set in 2017
- Osoyoos area: New record of 39.7 C, old record of 38.5 C set in 2015
- Pemberton area: New record of 39.1 C, old record of 35.2 C set in 2014
- Princeton area: New record of 37.6 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 1968
- Smithers area: New record of 33 C, old record of 31.9 C set in 2023
- Summerland area: Tied 2015 record of 35.7 C
- Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of 35 C, old record of 31.8 C set in 2010
- Trail area: New record of 38.5 C, old record of 36.3 C set in 2017
- Terrace area: New record of 33.1 C, old record of 32.6 C set in 2010
- Vernon area: New record of 37.5 C, old record of 36.2 C set in 2015
- Whistler area: New record of 35.3 C, old record of 33.5 C set in 2010
- Yoho National Park area: New record of 30.4 C, old record of 29.4 C set in 1964
ECCC says temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record" and its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Design of websites and apps makes protecting privacy harder: report
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada says a review of websites and mobile apps has found that deceptive design patterns that make it difficult for people to protect their privacy are not only prevalent but often worse among those geared toward children.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
For the mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro spent much of her adult life, the monument honouring her outside the local library should be left unchanged -- an affirmation that for Clinton, Ont., the Nobel laureate will always be considered a cherished member of the community.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Citing personal reasons, Jonathan Pedneault steps down as Green Party deputy leader
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
LCBO scraps plan to open 5 stores to bar and restaurant owners for one day
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Edmonton
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
-
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
-
Edmonton hiker missing in Kananaskis Country: RCMP
Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.
Calgary
-
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
-
Family of missing Calgary senior concerned for her wellbeing
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a senior missing since Monday.
-
Grizzly bears back in crosshairs as Alberta lifts hunting ban in select cases
Alberta’s government is allowing targeted hunts on 'problem' grizzly bears after a nearly 20-year ban on hunting the threatened species.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
-
Heat warning declared for southern Alberta
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
-
'A surreal experience': Lethbridge to be represented by 11 athletes, coaches, staff, officials at Paris Olympics
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'People are trickling back': Thousands of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Regina
-
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
-
City of Regina officially proclaims 'Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week'
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters took the step of officially proclaiming July 10-16 as Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week in celebration of the long running music festival.
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Toronto
-
Rising GTA track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A GTA track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
-
Union ramps up pressure in LCBO strike with no talks planned to get deal
The union representing Ontario liquor store workers has ramped up pressure in a five-day-old strike, with no talks planned to hammer out a deal.
-
Strong oversight needed to avoid 'blank cheque' approach to new ferries, councillors say as cost balloons
Toronto needs to move at full steam to replace its aging ferry fleet, but some councillors are expressing concern that the cost of the ferries has been growing quickly and could continue to balloon.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal later this week
Significant rainfall is expected to come through southern Quebec later this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday in the region, including the following areas:
Ottawa
-
Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
-
You can buy a century-old inn in Ottawa for $5.9 million
A century-old Ottawa Inn, once rated as one of the top 10 inns in Canada and the former home of John McGee, is for sale. According to a listing on Realtor.ca, McGee's Inn on Daly Avenue is on the market for $5.9 million.
-
Pair arrested after car gets stuck on Gatineau, Que. golf course while fleeing police
Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
London
-
Reports of woman pointing a handgun at downtown drivers leads to arrest
A London woman has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a person pointing a handgun at drivers in the downtown area. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a woman with a gun in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street.
-
WANTED: St. Thomas police identify suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Keegan Harvey, 20, is wanted for one count of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
-
'Personal belongings' located with kayak as OPP continue search in Lake Huron
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
Kitchener
-
Protesters announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
Concern for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
-
Union ramps up pressure in LCBO strike with no talks planned to get deal
The union representing Ontario liquor store workers has ramped up pressure in a five-day-old strike, with no talks planned to hammer out a deal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.