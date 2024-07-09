B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken

Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.

After more than 20 records were broken on Sunday, another 24 fell on Monday and three records were tied, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The oldest record broken for July 8 was in Lytton, where it got as hot as 42.4 C. Previously, the hottest July 8 noted by ECCC was in 1952, when the mercury rose to 39.4 C.

Closer to the coast, Whistler also broke a record on Monday. Preliminary data shows the resort village got up to 35.3 C, beating its 2010 record of 33.5 C.

The record-breaking temperatures led to more than 40 heat warnings across B.C., which remained in place Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Smith, national warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said during a news conference Monday the heat wave was due to a ridge of high pressure over western North America. That high pressure can cause air to sink and dry out, which reduces cloud cover.

"This is the first widespread heat event of the year for Western Canada. The area has had a few hot days so far this year, but Southern B.C., for instance, has had a cool May and June, so residents' bodies are not acclimated to the heat," Smith warned.

Metro Vancouver is expected to see a drop in temperatures starting Wednesday – with a high of 24 C in the forecast for that day – but B.C.'s Interior won't start getting relief from the heat until later in the week. ECCC says temperatures will start to moderate on Thursday, but will generally remain elevated through the rest of the week.

The full list of daily maximum temperature records broken or tied on Monday follows:

Blue River area: New record of 35.5 C, old record of 34.5 C set in 2015

Burns Lake area: New record of 32.6 C, old record of 31.8 C set in 2010

Cache Creek area: New record of 40.7 C, old record of 40.3 C set in 2015

Campbell River area: New record of 33.4 C, old record of 33 C set in 2010

Cranbrook area: Tied 2017 record of 35.5 C

Castlegar area: New record of 38.3 C, old record of 37.4 C set in 1985

Chetwynd area: New record of 32.4 C, old record of 32.3 C set in 2010

Dawson Creek area: New record of 30.9 C, old record of 30.8 C set in 2015

Kamloops area: Tied 2015 record of 38.2 C

Kelowna area: New record of 37.8 C, old record of 36.5 C set in 2015

Lillooet area: New record of 40.9 C, old record of 39.6 C set in 2015

Lytton area: New record of 42.4 C, old record of 39.4 C set in 1952

Mackenzie area: New record of 31.9 C, old record of 31.7 C set in 2015

Malahat area: New record of 32.3 C, old record of 30.4 C set in 2010

Merritt area: New record of 37.9 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 2015

Nelson area: New record of 36.4 C, old record of 35.7 C set in 2017

Osoyoos area: New record of 39.7 C, old record of 38.5 C set in 2015

Pemberton area: New record of 39.1 C, old record of 35.2 C set in 2014

Princeton area: New record of 37.6 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 1968

Smithers area: New record of 33 C, old record of 31.9 C set in 2023

Summerland area: Tied 2015 record of 35.7 C

Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of 35 C, old record of 31.8 C set in 2010

Trail area: New record of 38.5 C, old record of 36.3 C set in 2017

Terrace area: New record of 33.1 C, old record of 32.6 C set in 2010

Vernon area: New record of 37.5 C, old record of 36.2 C set in 2015

Whistler area: New record of 35.3 C, old record of 33.5 C set in 2010

Yoho National Park area: New record of 30.4 C, old record of 29.4 C set in 1964

ECCC says temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record" and its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information.