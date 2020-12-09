VANCOUVER -- The upcoming update on the novel coronavirus in British Columbia could push the pandemic death toll past 550.

A record-tying 16 deaths were confirmed in an update from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix Tuesday.

The total number of deaths tied to infections since the start of the pandemic is now at 543 in B.C., and the province has seen double-digit deaths every day for the last several days.

The active case number is currently hovering at around 9,300.

Thought to be an indicator of the severity of the disease, hospitalizations in B.C. were at 352 on Tuesday – also a record.

Another 556 cases were recorded, according to Tuesday's update. In the last seven days, B.C. has had an average of 689 new cases a day.

The sobering statistics came just a day after health officials announced the extension of sweeping restrictions including limitations on social gatherings of any size.

The provincial health officer will speak to media Wednesday afternoon about the latest data, including deaths, new cases and active cases in B.C.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, Dr. Henry will unveil at that time the next steps in B.C.'s immunization plan.

Premier John Horgan said Tuesday 4,000 people in the province are expected to get the COVID vaccine by the end of the week.