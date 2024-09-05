B.C. Greens make election pledge for free transit, doubling of bus numbers

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.

She says the policy, released ahead of the fall provincial vote, would relieve financial strain on families, create more livable communities and reduce carbon emissions.

The proposal also calls for hourly services on key regional routes, a doubling of city buses within four years and a tripling within eight years.

The party, which currently has two MLAs in the 87-seat legislature, says $720 million in funding for Translink and BC Transit would come from "reprioritizing existing funding," with $420 million from the provincial budget and savings from improved efficiency.

The Greens say in a statement that doubling the number of buses and increasing frequency and routes would double operational expenditure of BC Transit from 2024/25 onward, initially requiring an extra $300 million per year.

Furstenau says in a statement that free transit was a "win-win," saving families money while easing traffic congestion.

"Transportation affects every aspect of our lives, where we live, how we connect with others, and whether we can access opportunities,” Furstenau said.

"Fast, frequent and free transit will shift how people move, reduce household costs, and enable a giant leap forward on meeting our climate goals.”

