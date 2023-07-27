B.C. government to provide update on wildfire and drought situation

Officials are set to provide an update on British Columbia's wildfire and drought conditions Thursday.

It comes after a small reprieve from the summer heat brought rain and cooler temperatures to some regions.

The number of active wildfires burning in B.C. has dropped significantly since the start of the week.

As of Thursday morning there were 408, down about 70 since Monday.

There were just eight new fires in the last 24 hours prior.

Cooler, wetter weather over the past few days in northern B.C. has given crews a short reprieve, but the worry is another hot spell could wipe out those gains.

BC Wildfire Service expects extreme fire behaviour to return soon—especially in the southeast part of the province, which received virtually no rain over the last few days.

More than 1,000 people are under evacuation order across B.C., while more than 4,000 have been warned to be ready to leave on very short notice.

Almost 15,000 squre kilometres of trees, bush and grassland has been lost to wildfires since April 1, breaking the record set in 2018.

With files from the Canadian Press