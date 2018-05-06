

The Canadian Press





The provincial government is expanding a program that provides healthy, locally grown food to low-income residents and expectant mothers.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced yesterday that the B.C. Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program will receive an extra $750,000 dollars.

That means eligible households will now receive $336 in weekly coupons to help them purchase local food -- including fruits and veggies, dairy and eggs -- from farmers markets between June and October.

The province says the number of households participating in the program is expected to rise to over 3,900 by March 2020.