

The Canadian Press





MERRITT, B.C. - Water levels continue to rise in British Columbia's Interior, chasing more residents from their homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for 54 properties northwest of Merritt on Sunday, including the entire Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park.

Agnese Saat with the emergency operations centre says a total of 69 properties are under evacuation across the regional district, and residents of several other homes have been warned they may need to leave at a moment's notice.

Saat says high water has breached the banks of nearby waterways, and residences in the area are at risk of flooding - if they haven't flooded already.

Similar conditions persist in other areas of the province, including Peachland, south of Kelowna, where a local state of emergency was declared Sunday as officials deal with a landslide and water flowing across Highway 97.

The River Forecast Centre has cautioned that warming temperatures have melted snow across the province, creating high streamflows in many waterways.