B.C. First Nations leaders call on King Charles for change as some caught 'between two worlds'

Indigenous leaders are calling on the newly-confirmed King of the Commonwealth and Canada to renounce a controversial colonial policy as British Columbians of mixed heritage face conflicting emotions about the Queen’s death.

The First Nations Leadership Council issued a statement offering the Royal Family condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but also called on King Charles III to renounce the “doctrine of discovery,” which justified the colonial acquisition of land and is now widely denounced.

“As the reigning monarch now, King Charles is in the position to correct these historic wrongs immediately,” said Kukpi7 Judy Wilson in an interview with CTV News. “He could do whatever he needs to do to revoke it…to have a full relationship with indigenous people as proper title-holders of this land.”

While Canada officially rejected the doctrine last year as "racist, scientifically false, legally invalid, morally condemnable and socially unjust," but many indigenous leaders want to see that acknowledgment from the Royal Family, which benefited from the exploitation of colonies around the world.

CONFLICTING TIME FOR THOSE WITH DUAL HERITAGE

While many have been voicing their sadness at the passing of the long-reigning Queen, Indigenous activists across Canada and the world have been quick to point to the cruel history of the British Empire. and the injustices of Canada’s residential schools and land seizures as reasons not to mourn her passing.

Increasingly, people like Candace Crockford are speaking up about being stuck “between two worlds” as they watch the discussion unfold: born and raised on the Katzie reserve in the Fraser Valley and educating children as a cultural facilitator, she also has deep compassion for the Queen’s family.

“An elder passed away and she deserves that time and honour and respect,” she said, explaining her mother is indigenous and her father moved to Canada from Britain when he was 12.

Crockford, who was named Caxcexem in a traditional ceremony upon graduating high school, describes a whipsaw of emotions as she sees social media discussions about the dark side of colonialism and the affection for Queen Elizabeth II.

“It's hard to really balance and merge those two feelings,” she said. “There's no real middle ground - you'll feel one way on second and then flip to another.”

AN ACKNOWLEDGMENT BUT NOT AN APOLOGY

On his last visit to Canada in May, then-Prince Charles stopped short of the apology many had been hoping for, though he did address the horrors residential school survivors faced.

“I want to acknowledge their suffering and to say how much our hearts go out to them and their families,” he told a crowd in Yellowknife.

In a country increasingly confronting the ugly realities of our colonial past, some will be feeling conflicting emotions and allegiances as all eyes are on Charles to see what further steps he may take as he assumes the crown in the wake of his mother’s death.

“I completely understand why indigenous people throughout turtle island have this feeling of anger and angst about her being celebrated,” said Crockford. “But at the same time, I wish I could sit with my dad and have a cup of tea and watch this story play out.”