B.C. fiddler wins big at Canadian Folk Music Awards

A Squamish, B.C., musician took home a major prize at the Canadian Folk Music Awards last weekend.

Fiddler Jocelyn Pettit won "Traditional Album of the Year" for her collaboration with cellist Ellen Gira called "All It Brings."

Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Pettit explained that the "traditional" categories honour folk music performed in or influenced by traditional styles. She said her work with Gira draws on Celtic and Scandinavian traditions, but folk music styles from anywhere in the world can be nominated.

"It was a huge honour," Pettit said of her win.

"The Canadian Folk Music Awards celebrate the music of this country from coast to coast to coast. It's such an incredible gathering of artists and people in the industry from around the world."

"All It Brings" is Pettit's fourth album. She released her first one when she was just 15, and said she's been performing, teaching and recording ever since.

Her collaboration with Gira is the first time she's recorded as part of a duo.

Pettit said music has taken her all over the world and given her opportunities to meet local musicians and exchange ideas and songs with them.

"It's really a living tradition," she said. "It's just so fascinating to learn about different styles of music."

Squamish remains Pettit's home base, however.

She teaches at the Squamish Academy of Music and will be hosting a fiddle and cello retreat in the district with Gira this summer.

The duo is also working on a new album, Pettit said.

Two other B.C. musicians took home awards at last weekend's ceremony in St. John's, N.L.

Ginalina won Children’s Album of the Year for "Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs," and Jill Barber and Erik P. H. Nielsen tied for Producer(s) of the Year for their work on Barber's album "Homemaker."