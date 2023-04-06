B.C. drops mask mandate for health-care settings, some restrictions for long-term care

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has lifted a universal mask mandate for workers and patients in health-care settings.

Masks will still be required in certain situations or areas of hospitals.

Visitors to long-term care will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or negative rapid antigen tests.

Henry noted there may be a transition period as these restrictions are lifted and asked the public for patience.

"We need to continue to be mindful and vigilant," Henry added, explaining the rates of COVID-19 will continue to be monitored.

She also noted boosters and mask mandates may still come back in the fall.

Health-care workers in all settings are still required to be vaccinated.

