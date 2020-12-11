VANCOUVER -- Drivers in B.C. will eventually be able to renew their insurance online, the provincial government says.

The news was released Friday morning by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia will be launching an online insurance model – but not until May 2022.

The ministry didn't say much about the timeline, other than that "regulatory and technical work" is required before the online option launches. This process will include consultations with brokers, police and others.

When it does launch, drivers will be able to renew their insurance through ICBC and get temporary operation permits, though their will be some restrictions, the ministry said.

Minister Mike Farnworth called it an "important step," and reiterated that the province's focus remains on an average insurance rate reduction of 20 per cent.

Currently, renewal options are offered over the phone and by email due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers can already report claims, check a claim's status, book a test and other services online.