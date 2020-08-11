VANCOUVER -- Some pandemic-related measures that ICBC implemented in April are set to expire this month, but the province's attorney general says those measures may be "revisited."

In April, the insurer announced several temporary relief measures to drivers including waiving cancellation charges on non-fleet owners' insurances, allowing fleet customers to suspend basic insurance and allowing unlimited deliveries by drivers in a non-delivery rate class.

But those measures will expire on Aug. 20.

"We don't want to see them try to very temporarily attempt to balance ICBC's books in the middle of an economic shutdown and a pandemic," said Kris Sims, B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

However, Attorney General David Eby said Monday the measures may be reconsidered at a later date.

"If we have a second wave, if there are additional impacts that follow on, we will have to revisit those measures," Eby said.

Eby said B.C. residents will start seeing rebates next May under ICBC's "no fault" model.