One of the divers who rescued a team of a dozen young soccer players and their coach from a cave in Thailand is a resident of Langley, B.C.

Erik Brown was part of the crew that reached the boys who'd been trapped in one of the country's longest caves since June 23.

On Facebook Tuesday, Brown posted a photo of him and two other members of the crew with the caption, "9 days. 7 missions and 63 hours inside Tham Luang Cave. Success."

Back at home, his family was watching the rescue efforts closely. They told CTV News they're relieved everyone is safe.

"There are so many amazing people that made this outcome what it is," Brown's mother, Dorothy, said Tuesday.

The family hasn't had a chance to speak to Brown at length since the rescue, but say he's exhausted and getting some rest.

"He's very brave," brother Kirk Brown said.

"And he did what you would expect anyone to do, and was trained and executed what he was asked to do very well."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson and Penny Daflos