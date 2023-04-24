B.C. Crown releases data on bail for repeat offenders

A snapshot of bail hearings in British Columbia shows about a quarter of repeat offenders were kept in custody until their trial for violent offences.

The BC Prosecution Service gathered seven weeks of data in response to a directive issued by the provincial attorney general to ask courts to detain repeat violent offenders until trial.

However, the service says in a statement that it would be unreasonable to assume policy changes by its prosecutors alone would produce any outcome during a bail hearing.

The service says because bail laws are established by the federal government, Crown counsel are still bound by the Criminal Code and neither they nor police have authority to detain accused violent offenders.

Canada's premiers and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police met virtually on Friday to talk about countrywide concerns over recent crime and violence.

B.C. Premier David Eby said after the meeting the federal government needs to act on its promise to amend bail laws to address the national risk to public safety that is showing up in every province and territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.