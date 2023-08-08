B.C. court sentences YouTuber to 18 months probation for contempt in ongoing defamation case

Undated photo of a person opening the YouTube app (Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels) Undated photo of a person opening the YouTube app (Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener