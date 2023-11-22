VANCOUVER
    • B.C. couple wins 2/3 of Lotto 6/49 jackpot after accidentally buying 2 tickets to same draw

    A photo provided by the B.C. Lottery Corporation shows a couple who bought two winning tickets for the same draw. A photo provided by the B.C. Lottery Corporation shows a couple who bought two winning tickets for the same draw.

    A B.C. couple who accidentally bought two lotto tickets with the same numbers for the same draw ended up winning two thirds of a $5 million jackpot.

    Shannon Von Richter, who lives in Port Moody, told the B.C. Lottery Corporation she thought it seemed strange when two people from her city won part of the Sept. 30 Lotto/6 49 draw.

    “I didn’t realize I had already bought for that date,” Shannon is quoted as saying in a news release from the BCLC.

    “At first, I thought it’s weird – what are the chances that two people in Port Moody won with the same numbers!”

    Shannon and her husband Karsten are now is $3,333,333.40 richer. The other winner was a player from Ontario.

    While they've already had a celebratory dinner, they are still planning what to do with their jackpot.

    “This gives us more freedom and makes us more comfortable. We will figure things out once it settles down a bit,” Karsten told the BCLC.

    The odds of matching all seven numbers on a given Lotto 6/49 draw are 1 in 13,983,816. 

