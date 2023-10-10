B.C. convict in his early 30s dies at maximum security prison
An inmate serving a nearly six-year sentence for his role in a failed drug deal and car chase in Chilliwack has died in custody, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson was serving a sentence of five years, 11 months and four days at Kent Institution, a maximum security prison in Agassiz. He died on Thursday.
Robinson was 27 when his sentence began on Feb. 12, 2020, and the CSC confirmed to CTV News that he was 31 years old at the time of his death. The offences that led to his incarceration occurred on June 30, 2017, when he would have been 24 or 25.
The CSC did not share the cause of Robinson's death in a news release announcing it Tuesday.
Asked for more information by CTV News, the federal agency said in an email that "the cause of death will be determined by the coroner."
"In all cases that an individual dies of non-natural causes while in custody, the police and coroner are called in to investigate," the statement reads. "CSC takes the death of an inmate very seriously. The loss of life is always a tragedy."
Robinson was serving his sentence for "discharge firearm, assault of a peace officer with a weapon (and) obstruction of a public/peace officer," according to the CSC.
The sentencing decision in the case is available online and sheds some more light on Robinson's offences.
According to the decision, Robinson and a friend – Jonathan David Olson, who received an 11.5-year sentence, less time served, for his role in the incident – drove to a gas station in Chilliwack and met up with the eventual victim, Dane Miller.
"An altercation took place, apparently over a drug dispute," the decision from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Mary A. Humphries reads.
"Mr. Miller ran away, got into his vehicle, and drove off along Highway 1 with Mr. Robinson and Mr. Olson in pursuit. The two vehicles crossed an overpass several kilometres down the highway and shots were fired from the Robinson-Olson vehicle into Mr. Miller’s vehicle. There was no evidence that there were other cars or people in the vicinity. Mr. Miller was shot in the head, and the bullet remains lodged there. Mr. Miller was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released the next day."
While it's likely that Olson was the one doing the shooting while Robinson drove, Humphries convicted both men of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Robinson was also convicted of possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and the sentencing decision notes several previous convictions, including for assault with a weapon, breaking and entering and using an imitation firearm.
"While in pre-trial custody on the earlier offences, Mr. Robinson accumulated 21 convictions for disciplinary offences," the decision reads. "He also refused to participate in programming. He has been convicted of only one disciplinary offence since he was sentenced in July 2019, and has taken programs and participated in counselling."
According to the sentencing decision, the inmate claimed to have quit drugs and alcohol and "had some success with counselling." He had a seven-year-old daughter, and his relationship with her was "a motivating factor in rehabilitation," according to his defence.
Humphries also expressed some sympathy for his situation in her decision.
"He is a young man," the judge wrote. "He has had a very unfortunate time in his youth and was led astray by his father. According to his letters of support, he has many good qualities and has inspired loyalty and affection in his friends. Rehabilitation is an important factor and Mr. Robinson has begun to take some steps in that direction."
The CSC says Robinson's next of kin has been notified of his death.
