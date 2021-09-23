B.C. considering tougher laws to protect patients, students from anti-vaccine protesters

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener