B.C. Conservatives promise tax rebate for homeowners, renters

Conservative leader John Rustad is unveiling his party’s plan to address a key issue for the majority of voters in this election: affordability.

He’s announced an ambitious rebate for renters and homeowners, but it won’t be available for several years.

Being dubbed the “Rustad Rebate,” this campaign promise is aimed at the middle class.

“Government should not be taxing your primary issues, like your residences. Government should not be in the way of making sure that people can be able to put a roof over their head, making sure that people can have that safe will, safe places, and making sure that people can have that dream of owning a home,” said Rustad during a press conference in Surrey Monday morning.

The rebate would exempt up to $3,000 a month in housing costs from provincial income taxes. The program would begin in 2026 at $1,500 per month and then grow by $500 every year after that.

Rustad says households making under $250,000 a year would be eligible.

The Conservative leader was asked by reporters how he would reconcile the $3.5 billion promise with a balanced budget.

“Obviously, we need to take a look at this reckless spending that David Eby has put in place in terms of how to sort of rein in some of that spending,” said Rustad.

The NDP leader criticized Rustad’s platform during his own housing announcement Sunday.

“It's day one, it's writ day and what is his vision for housing? He says it's not my responsibility. It's not the government’s responsibility to ensure affordable housing for people. Well I’ll tell you this: I lie awake thinking about how we can ensure people have access to affordable housing,” said Eby.

Rustad did not provide any more details about his housing platform, but says he will be doing that later this week.