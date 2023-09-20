Brawl breaks out amid duelling Vancouver protests over LGBTQ2S+ education

Violence erupted between opponents and supporters of LGBTQ2S+ education during a pair of duelling protests held in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs following a brawl outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, where protesters against the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools clashed with a vastly larger group of counter-protesters expressing support for transgender youths and their families.

Video captured by CTV News suggests the first punch was thrown at a counter-protester dressed head-to-toe in black, which prompted others to join the fight.

Police eventually stepped in and escorted away one man, dressed in a plaid shirt, who shouted anti-gay slurs at the crowd.

It's unclear whether anyone else was arrested. CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.

Similar demonstrations were held outside legislatures, city halls and school boards across Canada Wednesday, with the anti-SOGI protests organized by a group called 1 Million March 4 Children.

The organizers' website advocates for the end of "(SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools," describing their efforts as an attempt to "protect our children from indoctrination and sexualization."

While the group has a "statement of inclusion" that asserts support from some in the LGBTQ2S+ community, the protests prompted a response from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network alleging their efforts are also supported by "a big tent of far-right and conspiratorial groups, including Christian nationalists, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, sovereign citizens, and anti-public education activists."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure