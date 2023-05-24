B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5B due to government taxes, programs: report

A new report released by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Wednesday suggests B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5 billion in costs due to government taxes and other programs.

The report, titled “Counting the Costs: Assessing Economic Challenges for Businesses in British Columbia” shows that between 2022 and 2024, corporate taxes, health taxes, paid sick leave and the carbon tax will add on billions in direct costs. It also highlights the impact of a rise in minimum wage, the top personal tax rate and a new statutory holiday.

In a statement, the organization said growth, entrepreneurship and investment is being impeded as a result.

The breakdown of costs between 2022 and 2024 is as follows:

• Net health taxes: $4,001,000,000

• Corporate income tax: $1,607,000,000

• Paid sick leave: $1,200,000,000

• Business share of carbon tax: $515,000,000

• Savings (SME tax rate & PST on non-residential electricity: $873,000,000

• Total additional costs: $6,450,000,000

In the face of what GVBOT calls a challenging environment, it is making the following recommendations.

• Allow small and medium businesses to earn more, before they have to pay the Employer Health Tax

• Introduce PST exemptions for things like software and equipment

• Recycle carbon-tax revenues into local tech and emissions-reduction efforts

• Actively seek opportunities to reduce costs for small and medium enterprises

In a press release, Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of GVBOT, says the provincial government needs to support businesses.

“By implementing these recommended measures, we can create a more competitive and attractive business climate that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity," Anderson concluded.

The report comes as several economists report an economic downturn in the country is likely.