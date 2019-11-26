VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is forecasting a surplus of $148 million-- $31 million lower than projected last quarter-- but ICBC’s finances present a risk to the province's bottom line.

In presenting the province's second quarterly report, Finance Minister Carole James insisted the economy was resilient, pointing to B.C.'s Triple A credit rating, the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and wage growth.

Ready to crash those expectations is ICBC.

ICBC lost more than $1 billion last year. It was supposed to essentially break even with a $50 million loss. That loss is now pegged at $91 million, but it doesn't account for the hit the public insurer took after a recent court decision. ICBC wanted to limit the number of expert reports in auto insurance court claims as a way to reduce costs by about $400 million in this budget year, but a B.C. Supreme Court decision found that restriction was unconstitutional.

The minister said numbers for the losses facing ICBC aren’t available yet because the corporation is still looking for cost-saving measures. James didn’t say whether those numbers would be available prior to February’s budget.

SLIGHT SURPLUS

Six months into the current budget, the government is forecasting a surplus that is $100 million more than at the beginning of the fiscal year. There’s also $1 billion in contingencies and forecast allowances.

ICBC isn't the only area seeing a decline in revenue. The B.C. Lottery Corporation is seeing a drop due to less activity in casinos, and B.C.'s liquor distribution branch is also seeing a dip as cannabis sales have been slow.

The forestry sector is also losing money, with two companies announcing temporary closures due to market conditions just in the last week, affecting thousands of employees.

Global economic uncertainty is also a risk to the province's bottom line.

HOUSING

After taking several steps to mitigate pressure on the housing sector and address speculation, revenue from property transfer taxes is up, as the housing market is doing better than expected.