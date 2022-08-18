B.C. breaks temperature records amid brief heat wave

Port Moody, B.C. -

Wednesday’s heat wave, which gripped much of southern British Columbia, broke a number of temperature records in the province.

Environment Canada issued a number of heat warnings this week, with the mercury expected to soar again Thursday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing a short lived heat wave to British Columbia,” said Environment Canada in an advisory.

The following areas set daily maximum temperature records Wednesday.

Comox:

New record: 31.6 C

Previous record set in 1977: 30.4 C

Courtney:

New record: 31.6 C

Previous record set in 1977: 30.4 C

Gibsons:

New record: 31.1 C

Previous record set in 2012: 30.9 C

Lillooet:

New record: 38.2 C

Previous record set in 1977: 37.8 C

Pemberton:

New record: 37.0 C

Previous record set in 1977: 36.1 C

Sechelt:

New record: 31.1 C

Previous record set in 2012: 30.9 C

The hot weather will continue through Thursday.

Experts say the hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening.

Health officials are warning that extreme heat can negatively affect anyone.

However, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” wrote Environment Canada.

During an earlier heat wave this summer, 16 British Columbians died from heat exposure so far this summer.

However, temperatures have not reached the highs that seen during last year’s heat dome that led to more than 600 deaths.

Temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday.