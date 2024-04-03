B.C. boy identified as victim of fatal dog attack in Edmonton

An 11-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in Edmonton Monday night has been identified as a Grade 5 student at Osoyoos Elementary School.

The boy was attacked by “two very large dogs” at a home in the south of the city just before 8 p.m., according to police. He was reportedly visiting the home where the dogs live, police added.

Officers and paramedics attempted to save the child’s life, but he died at the scene, recounts a Tuesday news release from the Edmonton Police Service.

Superintendent of School District 53—Okanagan Similkameen Marcus Toneatto says the district received the tragic news on Tuesday morning.

“The district’s critical incident team was immediately gathered, notified of the situation, and developed a response plan to support the staff and students,” he wrote in an emailed statement to CTV News on Wednesday.

Toneatto declined an interview, saying the district is asking for privacy due to the victim and his peers’ young age. “We are trying to do the utmost at respecting privacy of the family and the staff and students who are dealing with this tragedy,” he wrote.

“The school and district send our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Police said both dogs were seized by animal control.

A spokesperson for the city told CTV News Edmonton that the animal control office has received multiple complaints about the dogs in the past, including two attacks.