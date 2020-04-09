VANCOUVER -- NAPA Auto Parts normally sells N-95 masks in their stores for people working on and painting vehicles.

“We knew we had some on order, but we weren’t sure we were getting them. We were pretty sure we weren’t getting them,” said NAPA’s general operations manager Greg Phoenix.

So when a shipment of 2,100 of the medical grade masks arrived last Friday, Phoenix was surprised. He knows they’re a valuable commodity, but he didn’t hesitate.

“We decided to obviously do the right thing and it was to donate those,” said Phoenix.

“Whether it's five masks or 1,000 masks, they are all needed and we will take them gladly,” said Lee Coonfer, the CEO of the B.C. Seniors Living Association.

While the majority of deaths from COVID-19 in B.C. have been at long term care homes, Coonfer says assisted living and independent living seniors facilities are also at high risk. “COVID-19 doesn’t differential between the site you are at. The need is across the board. That’s why we’re doing this,” he said.

Coonfer has teamed up with Safecare B.C. to launch Operation Protect. “We are contacting any operation organization that would happen to use these types of products,” said Coonfer.

He’s hoping by collecting donations of masks and other personal protective equipment, seniors facilities of all types won’t have to bid for them on the open market.

“There is a vicious bidding process,” said Coonfer. “The markups are 35, 40 percent sometimes even higher. So thats how critical it is.”

So Coonfer and Ken Donahue from Safecare B.C. were happy to drive to the NAPA Auto Parts headquarters in Langley to pick up the mask donation, one of many from local businesses.

“With the generosity of British Columbians, more than 300 donors have stepped up to donate more than 318,000 items which include N-95 masks gowns gloves, hand sanitizer and also surgical masks ,” said Donohue. “These are vulnerable seniors and we need to do all we can to take care of them.”

Phoenix’s donation was partly inspired by his father, who just moved to an assisted living facility.

“Very close and dear to my heart is the care facilities right now, and senior living and anything we can help is great,” said Phoenix.

Coonfer says the masks will go to good use at seniors homes, adding “At the end of the day, you want to safeguard your workers and your residents. So we have to make sure we have a healthy supply. “