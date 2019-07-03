

British Columbia's wildfire service is assisting crews from Washington State in battling a wildfire near the Canadian border.

The fire is burning near Oroville, Wash., and smoke from it can be seen in Osoyoos, B.C.

The blaze reportedly began around 2 p.m. Wednesday and quickly grew to roughly 81 hectares in size. Washington's Department of Natural Resources dubbed it the "Swanson Mill fire."

Shortly after 6 p.m., the BC Wildfire Service tweeted that it was assisting firefighters from Washington in their efforts to get the fire under control. B.C. resources involved include two air tankers and an air attack or "bird dog" officer.

The #BCWildfire Service is currently assisting the @waDNR_fire on the Swanson Mill Fire, ~20 km S of #Osoyoos, BC. BCWS has provided air support consisting of two air tankers and one birddog. Smoke may be visible from #Osoyoos, #BCHWY3, and surrounding communities. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 4, 2019

Local reports in Washington suggested that the fire may have been sparked by a tractor doing some work in the area. The same reports indicated that the fire had been "knocked down."

Washington's fire danger map indicates that the risk of wildfires in the area is "high."