B.C. approves $3.2-billion Cedar LNG project, announces new emissions rules

The B.C. government has granted environmental approval to another coastal LNG facility, while announcing new emissions rules for the industry.

The approved Cedar LNG project, which has an estimated cost of $3.2 billion, is an electrified floating export facility in Kitimat that's being developed by the Haisla Nation, in partnership with the Pembina Pipeline Corporation. It has been described as the first LNG export facility in Canada that's majority Indigenous-owned.

"This is a significant milestone that honours our government's commitment to respect self-determination and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

"Already proposed to be one of the lowest-emitting facilities in the world, we will be working in partnership to further reduce the project's emissions."

The NDP government's support for LNG projects has been a sore spot among environmental groups, including the David Suzuki Foundation, which has warned that the industry is set to become "the single biggest source of climate pollution in the province."

Along with the environmental approval of Cedar LNG – which comes with 16 legally enforceable conditions, some focused on mitigating environmental impacts – B.C. officials unveiled new measures Tuesday that are designed to cut down on industry emissions and help the province reach its climate targets.

Those measures include requirements for LNG facilities to pass an emissions test during the assessment process and have a "credible plan" to reach net zero emissions by 2030, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said in a news release.

In addition, the province is establishing a regulatory emissions cap for the oil and gas industry. Officials said the details are not yet available, but will be decided following consultations with First Nations, industry and labour groups, environmental organizations and other stakeholders.

The LNG-focused measures are part of a new energy action framework that builds upon the province's CleanBC plan, which has a goal of decreasing climate-changing emissions to 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030. The government's latest accountability report, released in November 2022, acknowledged the province is not on track to meet that goal.

"Our new energy action framework will help us meet our climate targets and build a better future for all British Columbians, especially our kids and grandkids, in a clean energy economy," Eby said.

"Our work on the climate crisis and our commitment to the next generation requires everyone, including the oil and gas sector, to do their part to reduce emissions. It also requires us to forge a new path forward with clean energy projects that people and communities can count on. We can and must do both."

The oil and gas industry, which is responsible for around 20 per cent of all emissions in the province, has a sector target of 33 to 38 per cent below 2007 levels.

This is a developing story and will be updated.