B.C. adopts new housing permit strategy to get more homes built quickly

British Columbia is adopting a “one-stop-shop” approach to housing-related permits to help speed up the approval process to build more homes, officials announced Monday.

The new Permitting Strategy for Housing means B.C. will have a cross-ministry team dedicated to prioritizing housing permits, which are currently handled by multiple ministries with different processes.

“As we turn things around and start to build record levels of housing, we are taking action today to remove obstacles to constructing new homes that families desperately need,” Premier David Eby said in a news release on Monday.

Indigenous-led projects, BC Housing applications and multiple-unit developments will be given priority, according to the province.

The government says priority will also go to housing projects in municipalities that are subject to the speculation and vacancy tax “because they have the greatest housing shortages, lowest vacancy rates and most demand for housing.”

Forty-two new positions have been created to make up the team expediting this new strategy, with the goal of increasing that number to 203.

“Establishing a single-application approach is an investment that will deliver more housing for people faster, and this will also result in immediate and future benefits for the entire natural resources sector,” Nathan Cullen, minister responsible for water, land and resource stewardship said in the release.

While the approach is being established over the coming months, the government says its Housing Action Task Force will work to accelerate permit and authorization decisions.

The latest plan to tackle B.C.’s housing crisis follows Thursday’s announcement that the province is establishing a $500-million Rental Protection Fund to help housing non-profits buy affordable rental buildings that are at risk of being redeveloped into high-end housing.

When he was sworn in as premier in November, Eby made housing a standalone ministry and pledged to make “meaningful progress to make sure everyone in B.C. can afford a good home.”

In the months since, the provincial government has introduced new measures to build more homes, remove restrictions on short-term rentals and bar most age-limits in stratas.

Monday’s announcement is the eighth by the Housing Ministry since Eby took office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.