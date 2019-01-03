

The rainstorm drenching B.C.'s South Coast has also raised the avalanche danger rating on the North Shore to "extreme."

Avalanche Canada warns the Pacific frontal system that reached the region Wednesday is delivering a mix of fresh snow, heavy rain and extreme winds that "will cause large and widespread storm slab avalanches" in the backcountry.

"Avoid all avalanche terrain Thursday," the non-profit organization said on its website. "It is a good time to stay within the boundaries of a ski resort."

The extreme danger rating at the alpine level indicates natural and human-triggered avalanches are a certainty, according to Avalanche Canada. The danger rating at the treeline is listed as "high," meaning both kinds of avalanche are still very likely.

"All the ingredients for dangerous avalanche conditions are there," Avalanche Canada said.

Northshore Search and Rescue is also reminding people not go to the backcountry.

“With the conditions that we’re seeing, as rescuers we’re really limited with what we can do,” said search manager Jim Loree.

He said they would not be able to fly their helicopter during the storm and their volunteers would not be put in dangerous situations.

“If you’re in a place where you’re in trouble, we may not be able to come and get you.”

Ski resort closures

High winds also forced Grouse Mountain to postpone all lessons Thursday morning and place its Skyride, chalet facilities and downhill area on standby until further notice. Updates on a potential Thursday opening are available on the ski hill’s website.

The Grouse Grind has also been closed due to winter conditions.

Those looking to shred powder at Whistler Blackcomb are also out of luck.

Late Thursday morning, the resort announced about half of the chairlifts (link) and the Peak to Peak gondola are closed because of high winds and avalanche threat.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst

