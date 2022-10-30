Atmospheric river brings heavy rain to B.C.'s South Coast

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and localized flooding to Metro Vancouver Sunday morning.

CTV News cameras in Burnaby captured images of vehicles driving through standing water on Still Creek and Westminster avenues.

Attention commuters, avoid Still Creek Ave & Westminster Ave in Burnaby unless you want hydrolocked engines. Road is flooded. Barricades have been set up! @CTVVancouver #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/aF1gNIWNfj — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) October 30, 2022

In New Westminster, the Burnette River was running high and fast with rainwater.

Rainfall warnings were in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler Sunday, with 50 to 70 millimetres of rain in the forecast in most regions.

Winds in the 50 to 70 km/h range were also expected, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

As of 11 a.m., relatively few power outages were being reported as a result of the storm, according to BC Hydro.

The utility's online outage list showed roughly 5,000 customers without power across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast as of that time, and many of the outages were the result of scheduled maintenance.

The largest storm-related outage was in North Delta, where 1,033 customers were without power due to a tree down across BC Hydro wires.

We’re investigating an outage affecting 1,033 customers in #DeltaBC. Updates will be shared here as available: https://t.co/QtyNwshQKD pic.twitter.com/frLi0weQWS — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 30, 2022

On Saturday, BC Hydro told CTV News it had been preparing for the possibility of significant outages.

"We have brought in contractor crews that are on standby," said spokesperson Susie Rieder.

"This storm system looks like it's going to be quite a serious one.”

Heavy rain was expected to ease in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

