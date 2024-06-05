At least 2 hospitalized in West End social housing fire

Ambulance paramedics took at least two residents of a Vancouver social housing complex to hospital after a fire in an upper floor.

A dozen fire trucks and support staff from Vancouver Fire Rescue Service were on scene at the Sunset Tower in Vancouver’s West End Wednesday morning.

Residents say they heard the fire alarm shortly before 11 a.m. and evacuated the building, which they say is run by BC Housing and includes many seniors and people with disabilities.

CTV News observed a woman and man taken into ambulances, the latter with serious injuries.

