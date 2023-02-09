At least $146M: B.C. health spending at for-profit staffing agencies continues to soar
In a trend that began pre-pandemic, the provincial government continues to spend more money each year with private for-profit companies providing contracted staff for British Columbia’s health-care system.
Over five years, at least $146 million tax dollars were paid to the staffing companies, though the actual number is considerably higher.
CTV News has spent months trying to compile the figures for all such staff including nurses, X-ray technicians, sonographers, physiotherapists, perfusionists, pharmacists, CT and MRI technicians as well as laboratory staff across the province from B.C.’s health authorities.
Northern Health is the only one withholding much of the information CTV News has asked for, which they claim to have been “working on” since we first requested details Aug. 31, 2022. They still have not provided nursing spending for the 2020/2021 fiscal year and none for technicians and other workers.
In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, about $9.4 million was spent across Vancouver Coastal, Fraser, Northern, and Interior Health. The Provincial Health Services Authority says it did not use agency staff at that time and Vancouver Island Health says they’re unable to determine how much was spent due to their record-keeping methods.
By 2021/2022, the most recent complete fiscal year, that number had ballooned to at least $65.6 million dollars.
The $146 million figure includes only partial accounting of spending for the 2022/23 fiscal year, ranging from September to December depending on when each health authority finally replied to our months-old request for information.
HEALTH MINISTER ON THE DEFENSIVE
Traditionally, these companies had been used to backfill vacations and medical or parental leaves in smaller communities with limited staff, and are sometimes still called "travelling nurses" or "travelling pharmacists," for example.
The Health Minister blamed the pandemic for the escalating spending with for-profit staffing agencies.
“We stood up a massive network of testing centres and immunization,” said Adrian Dix. “We didn't want to do that by taking away from other parts of the health-care system and so that meant keeping stability in acute care and seeking obviously the necessary staff to do that.”
But his Ministry’s own statistics refute that explanation: the trend began before the world had heard the term COVID-19, and dipped briefly in 2020 when testing began ramping up in the province.
Agency spending was just $9.4 million in 2018/2019, more than doubling to $19.9 million the following year, then dipping to $17.1 in 2020/2021 when widespread testing was still being done. Spending spiked to $65.6 million in 2021/2022 when vaccination efforts were in full swing.
NURSING THE BIGGEST AGENCY SPEND
Agency nursing costs make up the lion’s share, with at least $140 million spent since 2018.
Critics have argued that relying on contracted nurses to prop up the public system is highly problematic because unionized, permanent staff often work for nearly half the pay and are mandated to work overtime hours at assigned locations.
Contracted nurses make about twice as much, which also lures more staff to work at those agencies, which has been described as "dangerous" to the public system.
A University of Victoria professor of nursing describes the situation as a spiralling, vicious cycle where better working conditions and compensation continue to draw more and more workers from a limited pool of staff.
"It had been tried many places; it always proved to be a disaster," Damien Contandriopoulos told CTV News last year. "Once a system is sufficiently disorganized from the inside, the damage is awfully hard and extremely expensive to control."
CTV News asked Dix whether he was trying to reverse the trend, he did not address that aspect of the question and touted public polling of the province’s pandemic response. Last week, he downplayed the increasing delivery of public healthcare by private clinics which has also taken place during his tenure as health minister.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving 'serious consideration' to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier.
Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
The Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
Free tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert will be distributed by ballot
A ballot is being held to distribute 10,000 free tickets for the coronation concert of King Charles III to members of the public, the BBC press office announced on Thursday.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Pamela Anderson on revisiting her painful past: 'I'm not looking for an apology'
Pamela Anderson says she's not looking for sympathy, nor for any apologies for the myriad career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
RCMP's shorter version of old-growth injunction prompts B.C. court to acquit protester
An old-growth logging protester accused of criminal contempt of court for blockading a forestry road has been acquitted because Mounties read out a short form of the court injunction.
-
Victoria businesses damaged in downtown vandalism spree
Victoria police are investigating after several windows were smashed in the downtown core on Thursday morning. The police department says six businesses had their windows broken but officers believe there may be others that have not reported the vandalism yet.
Calgary
-
Smith returns from 'productive' meetings in Ottawa, discusses 'significant' health-care funding
Premier Danielle Smith says her trip to Ottawa for the federal government's health-care meeting with premiers this week was both constructive and productive.
-
Danielle Smith 'missed the landing' during 'awkward' handshake with Justin Trudeau
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith admits she and the prime minister "missed the landing" during their much-discussed handshake in Ottawa earlier this week.
-
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
Alta. Mountie airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a woman with a knife: RCMP
A 48-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge following an attack that saw an injured RCMP officer airlifted to hospital from a hamlet northeast of Edmonton.
-
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS document
The Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Hamilton father routinely drops everything to wait in van outside son's school. This is why
The family of a Grade 4 student in Hamilton, Ont. says they routinely have to drop everything to pick up their son or come to the school to take him to the bathroom because there are not enough educational assistants in the building.
-
More than 90 students stripped of degrees after finding out school wasn't accredited
Ontario is in dire need of health-care workers, but more than 90 students who graduated from a private college program to be ultrasound technicians have been told they won’t be allowed to get jobs in their chosen field.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
-
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
Winnipeg
-
The ways you can help someone on the street experiencing a mental health crisis
It’s an increasingly common scene in Winnipeg: an unsheltered person showing clear signs of a mental health crisis, acting erratically, ranting and yelling, lashing out at objects and people around them, and possibly hurting themselves and others in the process.
-
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
Winnipeg fire crews ventilate two hookah lounges in the past year: City
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has ventilated two hookah lounges in the past year for instances of elevated carbon monoxide, though no evacuations were needed.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's lost wedding ring revealed in parking lot snow melt
Without the unseasonably warm weather one Saskatoon woman would likely still be missing her set of three wedding bands.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Cessna plane slides off runway while landing at Saskatoon airport
Emergency crews were called out to the Saskatoon airport Thursday after a Cessna plane slid onto the shoulder of the runway.
Regina
-
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor says
Regina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
-
'Personal attacks based on lies': City manager calls out two councillors following court case
Tension on Regina city council has been further elevated with the city manager now publicly calling out two members of council.
-
Defence expert witness testimony stalled in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
The judge pressed pause on testimony in Catlin Goodwill’s manslaughter trial on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says
Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition.
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
-
Parent reacts to teacher, YouTuber’s arrest for sexual assault
Stephen Blackwood is scheduled to make a court appearance in Moncton Friday after the 37-year-old was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in the Greater Moncton Area.
London
-
Supervised consumption site considered for Elgin or Oxford
The region may soon have a second permanent supervised consumption site to help tackle the addiction crisis.
-
Farmers seek repayment of $34 million fertilizer tariff
A 35 per cent tariff on Russian and Belarusian fertilizer imports cost Canadian farmers $34 million last year — and they want that money back.
-
Windsor online vigilante found guilty in child pornography case
The man at the centre of the online ‘Creeper Hunter TV’ which claims to expose predators has been found guilty of four counts including child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Timmins man questions why natural gas prices have soared in the northeast
Robin Taylor of Timmins says he uses a programmable thermostat and does his best to be a responsible consumer of natural gas.
Kitchener
-
'It was a really fluke, tragic situation': Guelph man found not guilty of manslaughter after tragic neighbour dispute
A Guelph man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to the death of his neighbour in July 2020.
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
Local health official urges residents to keep up with vaccinations ahead of March break travelling
The latest Omicron variant known as Kraken has become the dominant strain in many regions. As it continues to spread, health officials are urging people to keep up with their vaccinations, especially if they have upcoming travel plans.