A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in an assault in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.

Police have provided few details, but said that the incident began shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of Alberni and Thurlow Streets for reports that a man was injured. When they arrived, they found that he had been assaulted in a nearby building, and that his condition was serious.

Video shot from a nearby high-rise showed paramedics tending to a victim, and blood on the ground nearby. He was rushed to hospital.

Another video from diners inside a restaurant between Thurlow and Burrard showed that patrons were put on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

The suspect fled the area as heavily armed officers from the Emergency Response Team converged at the scene. No arrests have been made and police have not provided a possible motive, but they said they don't believe the attack was random.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact officers at 604-717-2500.