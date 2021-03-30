Assault involving racial slurs under investigation in Richmond: RCMP
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:35AM PDT
RCMP sign
VANCOUVER -- RCMP in Richmond say they responded to an alleged assault involving racial slurs Monday.
Police say frontline officers arrested a suspect at a business after receiving a report from the manager.
Chief Supt. Will Ng says racism has no place in the community.
He says he wants to assure the public that any investigation with potential hate motivated undertones will be given the detachment's full attention and oversight.