Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.

Terrace, B.C. -

Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.

Air Canada says it is monitoring the ash cloud from the Shiveluch Volcano, which caused the cancellation of some of its regional flights to and from Prince Rupert and Terrace on Thursday.

It says in an email that more schedule adjustments could occur depending on the direction of the ash cloud.

The volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, about 4,300 kilometres west of Terrace, erupted Tuesday and sent up an ash cloud 10 kilometres high.

Alaska Airlines also cancelled more than two dozen flights in the state, citing safety concerns as volcanic ash can cause a jet engine to shut down.

Carman Hendry, the manager of Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace-Kitimat, said WestJet has also cancelled flights into the airport because the planes would have to fly through the ash.

“Better down here wishing you were up there than up there wishing they were down here,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Hendry said he is unsure how many flights will be affected, but the airport is not expecting any more incoming flights for the rest of the day.

With files from The Associated Press