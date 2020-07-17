VICTORIA -- B.C.'s education minister says anxious parents should expect a K-12 school plan in about two weeks' time amidst an ongoing pandemic and threat of a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections.

At a news conference announcing land purchase for a future school on Vancouver Island, Minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan faced several questions about what the plan is for sending kids back to school this fall.

Fleming said the plans would be different for elementary, middle and high schools and added that contingency strategies to continue learning were also being developed. He said exactly what happens will depend on the novel coronavirus' spread.

"The schools have been given the signal from our government that we're moving ahead to as many kids in the school system as possible, certainly 100 per cent for elementary and middle school kids and we're working on a secondary plan," Fleming added.

He acknowledged some school districts are already planning for a vastly different return to high school by changing bell schedules and semesters.

Horgan said plans could differ by school. Asked about the goal for post-secondary schools, Horgan said consultation is underway, recognizing the diversity of the types of post-secondary schools. He added the K-12 system was further ahead because of the voluntary, part-time return to school in June, yet said the goal was a return to normal "as soon as possible."

A detailed plan to restart schools is due in about two weeks' time.