As another potential strike looms, B.C. commuter launches petition to make transit essential service

Kevin Neath takes two buses each way to get to and from their job at a Surrey gas station. It’s the only mode of transportation they can afford.

“I’m just another person trying to weave through the hard times of the cost-of-living crisis, the housing crisis, working as low-income,” said Neath.

After last week’s two-day bus and SeaBus strike, when Neath was forced to sleep on an air mattress on their father’s floor to be close to work, they created an online petition asking the B.C. government to prevent further shutdowns by making transit an essential service.

“When it affects hundreds of thousands of people over two days, I think that’s a little too much. I think it should be something that is essential, that is there whether you need it or not –but especially there for those who do need it and who have no other option,” said Neath.

It’s something the official Opposition called for during the two-day strike last week.

“I said that transit should be an essential service. It’s critical for people to get to doctor's appointments, for seniors to get around and for students to get two school and workers to get to work,” said BC United Leader Kevin Falcon.

In a media availability on Monday, Premier David Eby did not directly answer CTV News' question about whether the province would make such a move.

“There is no question for British Columbians the importance of a functioning transit system,” he said.

“The message to both sides in this dispute, to TransLink and to the supervisors, is work it out at the table,” said Eby.

Special mediator Vince Ready will present non-binding recommendations to both sides by Friday. CUPE 4500 has said if there is no deal by 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Coast Mountain Bus Company supervisors will once again walk off the job, this time for 72 hours.

This week, the union is also asking the Labour Relations Board to allow the union to expand the places where it can legally picket – including to SkyTrain stations.

“What I want to see is that the service disruptions don’t happen,” said Neath, who believes the only way to ensure that is essential service legislation. Their petition has over 2,800 signatures.

“I’m really hoping we get enough to have the B.C government go, 'Hey look, this many people care about this. Maybe we should do something about this,” said Neath. "And if bus service is shut down again? “I don’t think for me personally I would be able to work for that time period.”