Arson, 'targeted attack on emergency services vehicles' under investigation in Smithers, B.C.

A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel that police say may be a "targeted attack."

Video shared on social media shows flames ripping through several vehicles overnight, including police cruisers and government work vehicles. The fire didn't damage the hotel, but officials said eight cars were either partially or completely destroyed, including four RCMP vehicles and one B.C. Ambulance.

"Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire, which is the most important thing," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a news release. "This appears to be a targeted attack on emergency services vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicates this is an arson and we are asking for the public's assistance in providing information so that the person, or persons involved may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Gladys Atrill, Smithers' mayor, said on social media the incident was "very troubling."

"I am grateful there were no injuries," Atrill said.

"I have also spoken to the management of the Sunshine Inn and was informed that while staff and guests (are) rattled, all are doing fine."

At the B.C. Legislature, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth condemned what happened as "reprehensible and disgraceful," saying it is his hope that those responsible will be caught and prosecuted.

"People could have been hurt and injured," he added.

Police said they're still reviewing evidence and are seeking dash-cam video from people who travelled between Houston and Smithers or between Smithers and New Hazelton between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information or video is asked to call Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.