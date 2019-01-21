

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. man in his 50s has been arrested several years after the death of a toddler who may have been poisoned with snake venom.

In a statement released Monday, North Vancouver RCMP said they've arrested 51-year-old Henry Thomas in connection with the 2014 death.

The Agassiz resident had the two-year-old girl in his care on May 18, Mounties said. The girl has not been publicly identified, nor have police said how she was connected to the man in custody.

He returned the girl to her mother in North Vancouver that day, and she was dead by the next morning.

An in-depth investigation determined that snake venom was the girl's cause of death. In July 2015, a search warrant was executed at Thomas's residence, and police said they seized snakes and equipment from the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 51-year-old suspect, who was brought into custody last week.

Thomas has since been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

"This is a very tragic incident that resulted in a complex, unique investigation by police and support agencies," North Vancouver RCMP Supt. Chris Kennedy said in the statement.

"Our condolences are extended to the family and the community of the deceased child."