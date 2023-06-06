Arrest made in arson that destroyed Kelowna convenience store, RCMP say

The aftermath of the blaze at Bankhead Convenience Store is shown. (Castanet.net) The aftermath of the blaze at Bankhead Convenience Store is shown. (Castanet.net)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener