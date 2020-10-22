VANCOUVER -- A 20-year-old is facing several charges in connection to a home invasion that happened over the summer while the residents were home.

New Westminster police say they were called to a home near 19th Street and 10th Avenue on Aug. 16.

"A group of males, allegedly armed with firearms and wearing masks forcibly entered an occupied home and proceeded to steal valuables and a vehicle," police said in a news release issued Thursday.

"The occupants of the home were not harmed during the incident and complied with the direction of the suspects."

Since the incident, police say several charges have been approved against Nathan Boivin including three counts of robbery, three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of unlawful confinement, break and enter, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Police say Boivin has been released from custody with condition for an upcoming court date.