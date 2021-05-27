VANCOUVER -- If you're missing a set of comic books and sports cards, Mounties in Surrey want to hear from you.

The Surrey detachment says its team recovered a set of comic books and sports cards during a 2019 investigation. On March 21 of that year, Mounties completed a search warrant to recover stolen property and the cards and comics were seized at that time.

Officers say they haven't received any reports of the items being missing, but they still believe the collection was stolen.

"Surrey RCMP would like to return the items to their rightful owner," Mounties said in a news release Thursday, more than two years after the items were seized by officers.

"If you or someone you know had comic books or sports cards stolen in the Lower Mainland prior to March 21, 2019 please contact the Surrey RCMP."

Photos of the collection shared by police show it includes more than two dozen comic books. While most of them appear to be DC, there are several X-Men comic books by Marvel as well.

The sports card collection includes hockey, baseball and football cards.

In March, Mounties in Richmond recovered a set of more than 100 sports cards during one of their investigations. The collectible cards dated back as far as the 1980s and appeared to have been well maintained, Richmond RCMP said in a news release at the time.

Last year, another collection was seized during a police investigation in West Vancouver. In that instance, two men were charged in connection to multiple break-ins across B.C.

Anyone with information about the collection in Surrey can call 604-599-0502. Anonymous reports can be filed with Crime Stoppers.