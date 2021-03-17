VANCOUVER -- Police in Richmond are looking for the owner of a collection of more than 100 hockey, baseball and basketball cards seized during a recent investigation.

The collectible cards date back as far as the 1980s and appear to have been well maintained, Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

The cards were seized on Jan. 17, when officers encountered and arrested a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to property crimes he allegedly committed in Vancouver.

"This collection is quite large and it appears to have been well kept," said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Ian Henderson in the release. "The exact value of the cards in the collection is not yet known, but I am certain that the rightful owner would like to have them back."

Anyone who has information that could help police find the rightful owner of the cards should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 21-1530, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.